South Weber Job Corps instructor arrested for allegedly touching student inappropriately

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — A 59-year-old instructor with Job Corps in Davis County is now facing two charges of forcible sexual abuse after an underage student reported inappropriate conduct to officials.

Jmichael Redcliff Crank was arrested on Thursday. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, on May 5, the victim first reported the incident to the Davis County Sheriff's Office. The victim told investigators that she had become a student with Job Corps when she was 16-years-old, but she is now 17.

The victim told police that her electrical trade instructor, Crank, often brought her and another student coffee. However, on April 17, Crank told the student that the coffee was in a mini fridge in his office's closet.

Detectives say the victim told them that there are cameras in Crank's office, but he had purposely set them up not to capture the closet area of the office or Crank's desk.

When the victim approached the closet, she says that Crank told her that he wanted a hug in return for the coffee. The victim gave Crank a 'side hug' but said he insisted on a 'proper hug.'

During that alleged hug, the victim stated that Crank made a comment about her not wearing a bra and moved his hand underneath her shirt.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and say cameras didn't capture the area where the alleged assault took place. However, they say the student can be seen entering the closet, and when she exited, her shirt appeared to have been tampered with.

According to the victim, Crank had other instances of making students uncomfortable. She added that sometimes Crank would request hugs while sitting in his office chair and out of view of the cameras.

Detectives say they are also aware of text communications between Crank and students, something they say is against Job Corps policy.

Jmichael Redcliff Crank is being held without bail as police say he may have access to juvenile women through his employment. They also believe him to be a flight risk if released.