Man arrested in Davis County after allegedly attempting to hit family with car, leading officers on chase

LAYTON, Utah — A 28-year-old is facing over 20 charges after police say he attempted to strike his family members with a car before leading officials on a chase that reached 100 miles per hour.

Marco Jamie Rodriguez, 28, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of driving under the influence, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, among others.

Court documents submitted by Layton police reveal that on Monday they were called to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of West Davis Drive. Initially, officers were told that Rodriguez had attempted to run his family over with a truck.

Victims told investigators that Rodriguez's nephew had been standing in the kitchen when he was assaulted by Rodriguez. Officers noted the nephew had fresh cuts and abrasions from the altercation.

Witnesses say following that Rodriguez accelerated a white Hyundai Santa Cruz at family members that were standing near a carport.

Video footage of the family's home was reviewed and allegedly showed the Hyundai accelerating towards the group before hitting a brick wall. Rodriguez then put his father, who is blind, in the passenger seat of the vehicle and drove off.

A short time later, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was helping assist a motorist when they were passed by a crashed truck at a high rate of speed. The trooper attempted to stop the truck that was reportedly going between 50 and 100 miles per hour and using the right shoulder to go around vehicles.

At one point, a trooper used a PIT manuever to stop the vehicle, sending it into a wall of the interstate at 70 miles per hour.

Troopers say that following the crash, Rodriguez was seen throwing an orange bag from the vehicle over the wall of the freeway.

When troopers retrieved the bag, they found it contained meth, cocaine, and LSD. Also included in the bag was the driver's license for Rodriguez.

In the backseat of the vehicle that Rodriguez was driving, officers found a safe that contained more drugs.