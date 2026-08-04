Resilient cat survives days inside fire-gutted Midvale apartment complex

MIDVALE, Utah — A cat used up quite a bit of its 9 lives after surviving last week's apartment fire in Midvale, and then waited days for it to be rescued.

Over 72 hours after Friday's devastating fire that displaced hundreds, Unified Fire crews discovered the cat, appropriately named Toast, hidden inside a closet of a nearly completely destroyed unit at the North Union Apartments.

"The resilient cat survived days of smoke, hundreds of thousands of gallons of water being sprayed overhead, and the destruction all around," shared Unified Fire on social media.

Even more impressive, despite the terrible conditions Toast lived through for days, the feline was determined to be relatively healthy, although wet, cold and, of course, as fire officials said, "a little scared."

Toast was reunited with its owner after being found, providing a silver lining to a terrible incident that has affected so many, including those with four legs.