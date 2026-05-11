Motorcyclist in critical condition after losing control, crashing on Davis County highway

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries after crashing his bike in Davis County Sunday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man, was traveling south on West Davis Corridor (SR-177) in the Kaysville area around 5:30 p.m. UHP said he went off the left side of the highway and crashed.

The man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, according to UHP. However, they said he was alert enough to tell them that he lost control after something got in his eye.

Utah Highway Patrol

No other vehicles were involved.

Officials added that the rider was not wearing a helmet.