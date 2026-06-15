Multiple open beers allegedly found in wrong-way driver's vehicle near Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A 28-year-old resident of Mexico is facing charges of driving under the influence and going the wrong way on a Utah highway after police said they caught him with multiple empty beer cans inside his vehicle.

Josue Ruiz Lopez was arrested on Saturday.

Troopers were called Saturday about a driver going southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 15 near Layton Parkway.

After responding the area, troopers found the vehicle on the left shoulder with Lopez in the driver's seat. Lopez's eyes were allegedly bloodshot and glossy, and troopers said they could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Lopez was unable to give investigators a driver's license and was only able to provide a Mexican identification card.

Multiple open containers of beer were located inside Lopez's vehicle.

Lopez was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, going the wrong way on a one way street, and open containers in a vehicle.