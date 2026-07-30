Second human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Utah for 2026

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Salt Lake County officials confirmed their first case of West Nile virus in a county resident, making it the second overall in the state on Thursday.

The Salt Lake County resident, an adult, is expected to recover fully. Bear River Health Department reported the state's first human case for 2026.

The Salt Lake County Health Department warned that because mosquitoes can travel several miles, everyone should take precautions against mosquito bites. This includes using EPA-registered mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants after dusk, draining standing water, and keeping weeds and grass cut short.

Last year, 49 people in Utah are known to have contracted the virus; 39 of those resulted in the neuroinvasive form of the disease and 4 passed away. Because only 20–30% of infected people will have any symptoms at all—and many of those will notice only minor, flu-like symptoms—it’s likely that infection with WNV is more prevalent than the reported case numbers indicate.