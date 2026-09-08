New playground opens in Davis School District — for kids of all abilities

SYRACUSE, Utah — Bluff Ridge Elementary School has unveiled a brand new playground for kids of all abilities.

The playground attractions, like the new merry-go-round and see-saw, are wheelchair accessible, providing an opportunity for children with disabilities to enjoy everything they weren't able to before.

The merry-go-round has an opening big enough for a wheelchair and a little bench for people to sit on if needed.

"In Davis School District, we believe that every student belongs," said principal Megan Fairbourn. "And here at Bluff Ridge, that's not just a slogan. We wanted that to be a reality. And there were students that were here that had no access to playground equipment. And we aren't going to stand for that."

Over the last year, Fairbourn said the community came together to raise the money and make the playground a reality, and it took about a month for the playground pieces to be installed.

"We got with the Utah School Board, and they funded us to do a research project on this, and we made it happen," Fairbourn said.

One Bluff Ridge student, Nayvee Moss, said it's important that all her classmates are able to use the playground and hang out together.

"I just learned that on the playground you have to include everybody because if not then they'll feel left out and they won't want to come to school," Moss said.