Ogden man pleads guilty to intentionally throwing puppies from car window

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The 25-year-old Ogden man who was accused of throwing six puppies from a moving vehicle on US-89 has pleaded guilty to four third-degree felonies. In response, the three remaining felonies that Memphis Lor faced were dismissed.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office says on October 22, 2025, Lor was traveling southbound on US-89 between Fruit Heights and Layton when he intentionally threw the weeks-old puppies from his car's window.

Two of the puppies were killed during the incident, and another sustained serious injuries.

Later, near Bountiful Pond, the mother of the dogs was found severely malnourished on the side of the road.

Watch: Davis County puppies reunite with their mother after being thrown out car window

Davis County puppies reunite with their mother after being thrown out car window

Davis County Animal Care Officers say the puppies and their mother wouldn't have survived the incident if it wasn't for the swift community-led rescue actions taken by several residents. Investigators say those who stopped to rescue the puppies, reported sightings of the mother on social media aided in officer's quick response.

“This incident is a reminder that Davis County residents show up and care about others, including animals,” said Director Michelle Hicks, Animal Care of Davis County.

Memphis Lor is scheduled to be sentenced in May.