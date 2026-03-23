14-year-old in Ogden hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

OGDEN, Utah — A 14-year-old boy in Ogden had to be rushed to the hospital following being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

According to the Ogden Police Department, the crash happened on Sunday night at 10:07 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Adams Avenue.

Investigators say the teen was riding a mini motorcycle on Adams Avenue when he entered the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman. The teen was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Though the driver attempted to stop before the collision, officers say they don't believe impairment to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.