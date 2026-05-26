Summer reading program in Davis County helps students get to next chapter of education

LAYTON, Utah — For students in Davis County, it's the first week of summer vacation, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped learning, as many are heading to their local library to check out a book and kick off their summer reading.

“We try to do all different programming for all different interests. Summer reading is always the same. This year, the theme is 'Unearth a Story,'” explained Layton library branch manager Sara Cox.

Cox and her Layton crew are prepared for the influx of students this summer.

"We generally expect the first day of summer and throughout summer to be insane," she said. "In fact, we warn our new employees, get ready for it."

In between the bookshelves, kids like Quincee and Zoe Hart are searching for their next read.

“Well, my school is doing two summer reading challenges. I have to read a book, then write it down. Once I get all ten, I get to go get a coupon," Fourth-grader Zoe explained.

Similar programs are popping up across Davis County. The library’s summer reading programs start Monday, and students can get a reading tracker to follow their own progress.

“Reading just in general is a big deal, especially for people learning how to read and building those skills," said Cox. "If you don’t read over the course of the summer, somebody who had a solid third-grade reading level at the end of third grade is going to backslide a little and won’t be in a good position to start the next grade."

Cox admitted that the summer slump is real, so they encourage kids to read at least ten hours over the course of the summer.

“The importance for summer reading for us is just to keep our minds busy and still thinking. Make sure we are not regressing in our reading capabilities," said sisters Janie and Kynlie Gunnerson. “It gives us something to do if we’re bored."

“It teaches you life lessons sometimes. and it’s really helpful,” added soon-to-be sixth-grade student Quincee Hart

And who knows, students may have a new favorite book by the end of July.

“I love it when I recommend a book and a kid comes back and just loves it," shared Cox.

Library doors in Davis County will be open all summer as students get ready for their next chapter.