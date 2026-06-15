UTA bus involved in Clearfield accident after driver suffers medical emergency

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority bus was involved in a serious accident on Monday after the driver suffered a medical emergency and went off the road in Clearfield.

According to UTA officials, the bus crashed into a tree off 1500 East as the driver was having an undisclosed medical emergency.

Photos shared by the North Davis Fire District show the bus with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

North Davis Fire District

The bus driver was being evaluated by medical personnel, and no one else was injured during the incident.

It's not known how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident, and the condition of the driver has not been made available.

UTA is sending a new bus that will continue to route.