Utah firefighters face threats, abusive language following fireworks ban

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — A Utah fire department shared that it has been receiving threats and verbal abuse from people calling its station in connection with the statewide fireworks ban.

In a social media post Monday, the South Weber Fire Department said that people have been calling the fire station to yell at firefighters, as well as threaten them and use "abusive language" over the ban, which is in effect through July 5.

The department calls the actions "unacceptable."

"Our firefighters were not involved in making this decision, and they should not be subjected to harassment while serving our community," the department wrote.

The department did not say if those who had threatened firefighters did so in support of or against the ban.

Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order banning fireworks across the state as multiple wildfires burned across Utah. Over the weekend, three firefighters were killed while battling a fire on the Utah-Colorado border.

The executive order allows each city to determine whether to designate specific areas for people to light personal fireworks; however, while a handful of communities are allowing fireworks, many in the state are not.

Where, if anywhere, will Utahns be able to set off fireworks for holidays?

Where, if anywhere, will Utahns be able to set off fireworks for holidays?

South Weber is allowing personal fireworks to be used in what city leaders called "lower-risk" areas.

The South Weber Fire Department said that anyone with questions about the ban and wish to discuss the order should call Fire Chief Derek Tolman directly at 385-206-4595, where he will be available to hear any concerns.

"We understand that many residents have questions and strong feelings regarding the recent fireworks decision," wrote the department. "We welcome respectful dialogue and are committed to addressing those concerns.