Utah man among those killed during In-N-Out mass shooting

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Utah man was one of three people killed in last weekend's mass shooting at an In-N-Out in Idaho.

The Twin Falls Police Department identified Salt Lake City resident Dale Schultz as one of those shot and killed during the incident.

Bountiful residents remember Schultz as a big part of the community and his church.

St. Olaf is known as the Viking king and patron saint of Norway, and outside the Bountiful parish is his image in a bronze-coated sculpture, created by the 66-year-old Schultz.

“This past year, we inaugurated an outdoor patio with St. Olaf. Dale had created a beautiful relief of St. Olaf that hangs on the wall," said Deacon Scott Dodge.

That artwork now has a whole new meaning for Deacon Scott after learning the artist, Schultz, was killed.

"It was unbelievable, really. Because of the suddenness of it, really the violence of it adds another dimension of that shock and disbelief," added the deacon.

In-N-Out Burger employee among 3 dead in shooting at Idaho fast-food restaurant, owner says:

In-N-Out Burger employee among 3 dead in shooting at Idaho fast-food restaurant

Church officials said Schultz’s wife, Reinette, was also severely injured in the shooting. Dodge has known the Schultz family for about 25 years, and shared how coming together in prayer is one way the community can be there for the family.

Dodge admitted that it will be hard to attend church Sunday without his friend sitting there in the pew.

“Dale was a man of quiet confidence," the deacon said. "He was really an amazing guy. He was a wonderful husband, great father, wonderful grandfather. I know you hear that a lot about everybody, but Dale was extraordinary.”

The doors at Saint Olaf remain open for people to pray the rosary for the Schultz family.