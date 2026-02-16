Arrest made in connection to South Salt Lake shooting that injured three

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — An 18-year-old is in custody and facing aggravated assault charges after police say he shot three people in a South Salt Lake neighborhood.

Damien Marco Flores, 18, was arrested Saturday and faces three charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, three charges of felony discharge of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, and theft of a firearm.

According to court documents, on February 8 multiple callers contacted 9-1-1 about a disturbance in the area of 251 East Royal Garden Terrace. When officers arrived, they learned there was a shooting.

A spent shell casing was found on the courtyard of the home and blood trails were identified leading West away from the scene.

Shortly after police arrived, three people arrived at Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One juvenile man had non-life threatening wounds, an adult victim had wounds to both shoulders, and a second adult male had gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Investigators spoke to two dozen individuals and reviewed surveillance footage from the area of the shooting. Through their investigation, they determined the shooting was done by a man wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with rhinestones that said "Spider."

Witnesses also told police that when the shooting happened, they saw the suspect with a black pistol that had an attachment which emitted a laser.

On February 13, police confirmed that Flores was living in an apartment complex in Salt Lake City. He was later arrested at the complex.

During a search of Flores' home and vehicle, they say they found a blue shirt with 'Spider' written on it. They also found a handgun with a laser attachment.

Police say the gun was found to be reported stolen out of Taylorsville.

Flores is being held without bail.