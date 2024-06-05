Davis School District, former employee agree to dismiss lawsuit

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis County School District and a woman hired to investigate racial harassment have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the former employee.

Joscelin Thomas was hired by the district in 2022 to further investigate claims by the Department of Justice of “widespread racial discrimination.”

Earlier this year, Thomas sued the district and certain individuals, alleging that she herself was subject to such discrimination.

Thomas, who is Black, said she was denied opportunities for training that other district coordinators were provided. She also claimed in the lawsuit that her investigation findings were changed, and that she was treated “as a subordinate, rather than a colleague.” According to the lawsuit, Thomas was given a list of complaints against her in a “Letter of Concern.” In spring 2023, she was notified that her contract would not be renewed.

On Monday, attorneys for Thomas and the District (represented by the Utah Office of the Attorney General) signed a court document agreeing that the suit would be dismissed with prejudice. No explanation was given.