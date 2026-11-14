Delta Air Lines offers waivers for passengers impacted by nationwide ground stop

SALT LAKE CITY — Delta Air Lines, Salt Lake City International Airport's largest carrier, announced it will issue waivers to passengers whose flights were canceled due to Friday's nationwide ground stop.

"We are closely monitoring the FAA-issued nationwide ground stop and are focused on taking care of our customers," the airline said in a social media post.

Salt Lake City passengers await nationwide ground stop to be lifted:

Salt Lake City passengers await nationwide ground stop to be lifted

Delta operates a hub in Salt Lake City and accounts for 70 percent of the airport's passenger traffic and approximately 270 peak-day flights. As of 5 p.m., 24 flights have been canceled at Salt Lake City International Airport and 67 have been delayed.

Airline officials said a waiver is in place to provide "flexible options" for passengers to change impacted flights at no cost.

Like all airlines and passengers, Delta is waiting to learn when flights will resume.

At 2 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop at U.S. airports due to "extraordinary circumstances," which the agency did not explain. U.S. cabinet officials said the incident was a communications problem, not an indicator of an attack or emergency.