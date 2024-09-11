Deseret News loses lawsuit over access to NIL deals for college athletes

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has issued a ruling that local newspaper, Deseret News, cannot review name, image, and likeness contracts for college athletes.

The judge sided with Utah's public universities that opposed the newspaper's public records request for those contract that allow college athletes to earn money. The newspaper's request for such contracts went to court in 2023. Then earlier this year, the Utah Legislature changed state law to eliminate such contracts from public view.

The Deseret News argued in court that it should still be allowed to view at least those contracts drafted before the law went into effect. Deseret New's attorney Jeff Hunt told the court in August the case was about asking whether the contracts are equitable and making sure that the universities are doing their jobs in enforcing NCAA policies and state law.

“This is about whenever you have millions of dollars washing around in a system like this,” Hunt said in court at the time, “and the state is undertaking a regulatory review process and saying, ‘We're going to regulate these contracts to make sure that it doesn't run afoul of the law or the NCAA regulations,’ there needs to be some oversight.”

The judge in her written ruling, said the plain language of the Utah statute applies to all NIL agreements.