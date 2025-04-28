Didn't get emergency alert on your phone? Here's why and how to fix it

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — When the order to evacuate was issued for parts of South Salt Lake on Sunday, many people learned about it from an emergency alert received on their phones. But FOX 13 News heard from viewers, and even some people in our newsroom, who didn't get the message.

So we looked into it and found out why and what needs to be done to receive emergency alerts.

The most important step is to manually sign up for a "Reverse 911" on the Salt Lake County Alert Registry. The system provides emergency notifications over phone, text and email to residents and businesses in Salt Lake County.

You can also register your phone with the Valley Emergency Communications Center to receive notifications on your mobile device or email.

Anyone living outside of Salt Lake County should check their county website for a similar system.