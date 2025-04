SOUTH SALT LAKE — City officials ordered evacuations for a several-block radius in South Salt Lake Sunday evening due to a gas leak and fire.

The city announced that evacuation was mandatory for everyone between 3300-3500 South, and between West Temple-200 West.

Officials do not yet have an estimated time when the issue will be resolved.

WATCH BELOW: Live look of the area via FOX 13 News crew

Approximate area of evacuation:

