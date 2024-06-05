Disheartening update shared by mom of Spanish Fork girl struck at intersection

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The mother of a Spanish Fork teen struck by a vehicle at a dangerous intersection last month shared a heartbreaking update in which she wrote, "it doesn’t look like she’s gonna make it."

Thirteen-year-old Reagan and her best friend, Olivia, were crossing the intersection at 2300 East and Canyon Road on May 18 when they were hit by a Kia Soul.

Reagan has been in a medically-induced coma since both girls were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, while 12-year-old Olivia was released from the hospital last week and is resting at home.

In a message posted Wednesday to a GoFundMe page created for Reagan, her mother wrote, "the doctors have said that there is too much damage to her brain which is the part to help her wake up so it doesn’t look like she’s gonna make it."

The mother's update went on to say that she and her husband are "completely devastated and still in shock." She asked for continued prayers for the family after the "unimaginable heartbreaking tragedy."

Although the outlook in the latest update was not good, Reagan's mother does not appear to have given up hope.

"We are still somehow praying for a miracle!"

Reagan and Olivia are best friends who who were going to Walmart when they attempted to cross the intersection and were hit. City officials say they have been working with the Utah Department of Transportation on a study plan to put a light at the intersection since fall 2022.