Two Spanish Fork girls hit by car still in critical condition

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Danielle Blaser’s niece Reagan and her best friend Olivia are inseparable.

“They’re best friends,” said Blaser. “They wake up in the morning at 6 a.m. every morning, FaceTiming before school, talking the entire time as they're getting ready, what they're going to be wearing, what they're going to be doing.”

On Saturday, the two young girls, 13-year-old Reagan and 12-year-old Olivia, were hit by a car while crossing Canyon Road in Spanish Fork, a busy street where Blaser says there’s no crosswalk.

“That afternoon, they went to Walmart like they always do and just walked across the street,” she said. “They're very, very conscientious girls. They're not just running out in front of traffic, you know, straight-A students, smart girls.”

Olivia is in critical but stable condition. Reagan is in critical condition and still unconscious.

“She has a brain injury, and it's just a wait-and-see how things are going to progress,” said Blaser. “The doctors and the nurses are doing everything they possibly can.”

Spanish Fork Mayor Mike Mendenhall posted a statement to social media:

Reagan’s family is currently raising money on GoFundMe to help the teen recover.

“I love my sister,” said Blaser. “I love my niece. She's a widow, my sister. Reagan's biological father passed away when she was a year old, and her husband is also a widower, and so the two of them together have had a lot of grief."