Spanish Fork girl struck by car heads home; friend remains hospitalized

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The 12-year-old girl struck by a car while crossing a Spanish Fork intersection this month has been released from the hospital and is resting at home, while her best friend, who was also hit, remains in a medically-induced coma.

On May 18, the 12-year-old, Olivia, was crossing the intersection at 2300 East and Canyon Road with her friend, 13-year-old Reagan, when they were hit by a Kia Soul. The girls were both airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition following the incident.

Spanish Fork police said Tuesday that Olivia has since been released from the hospital, although Reagan is still hospitalized in an undisclosed condition. Reagan's aunt, Danielle Blaser, said last week that her niece had suffered a brain injury.

A GoFundMe page that been set up for Reagan said she has undergone a craniotomy and that her fight and "road to recovery will be long and arduous."

According to Blaser, the girls were best friends who who were going to Walmart when they attempted to cross the intersection and were hit.

“They're very, very conscientious girls. They're not just running out in front of traffic, you know, straight-A students, smart girls,” Blaser said.

After the accident, Spanish Fork Mayor Mike Mendenhall said the city has been working with the Utah Department of Transportation on a study plan to put a light at the intersection since fall 2022.

"After a traffic study was completed, the signal was designed last year to be built this year and the project is already out for bid," Mendenhall posted to social media. "We anticipate that it will be completed in the next few months."

Drivers in the area are being warned to look out for pedestrians, while parents are told to look out for their children when crossing the road.