Don't be a turkey and leave your bird to brine in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — It sounds so perfect.

Thanksgiving turkeys almost always taste better when they're brined, and a brine always includes copious amounts of salt.

Hmmm... where is there a large source of salty water to plunge a bird for a couple of days to tenderize and flavor it ahead of the big day?

If you're one of those who started packing up your turkey to head towards the Great Salt Lake, think again.

On Monday, the Great Salt Lake Park shared a photo on social media of a turkey that had washed up onshore at Silver Sands Beach after someone tried the "lake brine" technique, and it did not look good.

Park officials offered one of many reasons why using the lake as a brine is not a good idea.

"Not only is the salinity too high for a proper brine, the waves can be very strong and there's a good chance you could lose the entire turkey as this person did," they wrote.

So there you have it. Utah is filled with natural wonders to enjoy, just don't use them to cook a holiday classic.

