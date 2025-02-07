Downtown skijoring, Galentines, balloons and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Prince and Princess Party - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Castle Manorin Hyde Park will host an interactive experience featuring meet and great with princes and princesses, light snacks, crafts and other activities, and even a royal ball. Tickets are $25 and include one child and one adult entry. Follow the link for ticket options, prices and more information.

Chocolate Festival - This Saturday at 6:30 p.m. the Riverwoods Conference Center will host a chocolate-themed fundraising event for the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah featuring chocolate, live music and auctions. Tickets are available at the door. Follow the link for more information and ticket prices.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Winter Roundup - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. West Temple Street in downtown Salt Lake City between the City Creek Center and Abravanel Hall will host a FREE event featuring skijoring, food, cultural performances, family-friendly festivities and more. Follow the link for more information.

Puppy Bowl Watch Party - This Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Best Friends Animal Society Adoption Center in Sugar House will host a a Tail Gate and Puppy Bowl Watch Party featuring a live game of football with adoptable puppies, opportunities to meet other adoptable animals, food, and family-fun activities. Follow the link for more information.

Lunar New Year Celebration in Sandy - This Saturday, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m,. the Sandy public library will host a FREE event featuring food, firecrackers, live performances and more. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Night at The Hutchings Museum - This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Hutchings Museum will host a themed exhibition featuring live animals, historical figures and more. Tickets are $10 per person, and kids three and under are free. Follow the link for more information

Les Femmes De Velour - This Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., the Velour Live Music Gallery will host an event featuring live music performances from local female musicians. Follow the link for the schedule of performers for Saturday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sky Fest - This Saturday at 7:00 a.m., the Sand Hollow Resort will host an event featuring a hot air balloon launch, barbeque, and a night-time light display. Parking onsite requires a $25 parking pass per vehicle, follow the link for more information.