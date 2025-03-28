Dozens laid off at state, local health departments as COVID-funding sliced

SALT LAKE CITY — Over four dozen employees with state and local health departments have been informed that they are being laid off due to the immediate ending of federal grants.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said Friday that 37 positions have been terminated, with the final day for employees scheduled for April 11. The Salt Lake County Health Department added that is has been forced to lay off 17 employees.

DHHS officials said the cuts were forced after the "unexpected notification" that grants funding public health and behavioral health services were ended immediately on Monday by the U.S. Department of Health.

The six COVID-related grants employed 187 people and had approximately $98 million in remaining funds before the grants ended in late 2026.

The layoffs came days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who leads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced his agency would cut 10,000 full-time jobs.

“We are sorry to see these positions end early,” said Utah Department of Health director Tracy Gruber. “We consider them all public health heroes, many of whom joined our department when we needed to ramp up operations to keep Utahns safe during the global pandemic. These staff came in to serve the public at an incredibly difficult time.”

The department said those affected by the layoffs may apply for other jobs with the agency.