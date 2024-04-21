Draper police officer, 2 teens injured in crash

DRAPER, UTAH — A police officer was involved in a crash late Saturday night in Draper that sent both him and two teenagers to the hospital.

The Draper Police Department said the crash — which they described as "serious" — happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 12300 South and 700 East.

According to the department, the officer was traveling east with his overhead lights on, attempting to stop a reckless driver. The officer's patrol car then collided with a northbound vehicle with two teens in it.

The officer and two teens were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not stated whether the officer had a green light or not. The incident is under investigation, and the department said it did not have any further details to release at this time.

"We thank the citizens who stopped to aid those injured. We wish all involved a speedy and complete recovery," a press release stated.