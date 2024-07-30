Driver trying to impress passenger caught speeding at 123 miles per hour in rented Corvette

LEHI, Utah — A man caught driving at 123 miles per hour, nearly twice the speed limit on Interstate 15, admitted that he was trying to impress the passenger in his rented Corvette.

Just before midnight Monday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper originally clocked a blue Chevrolet Corvette going 97 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone on southbound I-15 near Lehi.

When the trooper caught up to the Corvette, the driver, Ethan Zachary Shuptrine, "rapidly increased it's speed up to 123 miles per hour in the 70 mile per hour zone," according to the arrest report.

The report noted that the Corvette had no license plate or temporary permit.

The trooper was eventually able to catch up to Shuptrine once again, where he performed a traffic stop. When asked if he was speeding to show off for his passenger in the Corvette, Shuptrine "agreed that was the reason," the trooper wrote.

Video below explains why fatal crashes are on the rise this summer in Utah:

Fatal crashes on the rise in the middle of 100 deadliest days of summer

Shuptrine admitted that the car was a rental, but the Vehicle Identification Number showed it wasn't owned by a company or dealership. A records check also showed that Shuptrine's drivers license had previously been suspended.

Shuptrine was placed under arrest and faces charges of Reckless Driving, Exhibition of Speed, Driving on a Suspended License.