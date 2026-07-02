Drought conditions cause Utah officials to raise fishing limits at 7 waterbodies

SALT LAKE CITY — Drought and construction projects are causing water levels at seven Utah waterbodies to drop, prompting the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to issue an emergency change to increase daily fishing limits, effective immediately.

“With the drought-related low water levels and construction causing other water level decreases, we want anglers to be able to harvest additional fish at these seven waterbodies, so they can be used and not wasted,” DWR Director Riley Peck said.

The seven waterbodies impacted by the change are:

Canyon View Park Pond, Utah County : The pond will be drained this summer in order to deepen and dredge it, and as a result, the daily fish limit will be increased to no limit for all species of fish. The change will be in effect from July 2 until Oct. 1.

: The pond will be drained this summer in order to deepen and dredge it, and as a result, the daily fish limit will be increased to no limit for all species of fish. The change will be in effect from July 2 until Oct. 1. Minersville Reservoir, Beaver County : Water levels are decreasing at Minersville Reservoir this summer, due to ongoing drought conditions. The daily fish limit will be increased to four trout of any size. The reservoir will also be open to spearfishing for all sportfish. The changes will be in effect from July 2 until Oct. 1. Anglers should note that bait is still not allowed during that timeframe.

: Water levels are decreasing at Minersville Reservoir this summer, due to ongoing drought conditions. The daily fish limit will be increased to four trout of any size. The reservoir will also be open to spearfishing for all sportfish. The changes will be in effect from July 2 until Oct. 1. Anglers should note that bait is still not allowed during that timeframe. Otter Creek Reservoir, Piute County: Due to ongoing drought conditions and anticipated water loss, the daily fish limit will be increased to 16 trout (any species) and six wipers. The reservoir will also be open to spearfishing for all sportfish. The changes will be in effect from July 2 until Oct. 1.

Due to ongoing drought conditions and anticipated water loss, the daily fish limit will be increased to 16 trout (any species) and six wipers. The reservoir will also be open to spearfishing for all sportfish. The changes will be in effect from July 2 until Oct. 1. Palisade Reservoir, Sanpete County: This waterbody will be completely drained this summer for dam and maintenance repair. As a result, the daily fish limit will be increased to no limit for all species. The change will be in effect from July 2 to Oct. 1.

This waterbody will be completely drained this summer for dam and maintenance repair. As a result, the daily fish limit will be increased to no limit for all species. The change will be in effect from July 2 to Oct. 1. Pineview Reservoir, Weber County: Water levels at Pineview Reservoir will be drawn down this summer during ongoing construction of a new drinking water pipeline for Ogden City [ogdencitypipeline.com]. As a result, the daily fishing limit will be increased to a combined total of 12 largemouth bass or smallmouth bass, one tiger muskie over 40 inches, and no limit for all other species. The change will be in effect from July 2 to Dec. 31.

Water levels at Pineview Reservoir will be drawn down this summer during ongoing construction of a [ogdencitypipeline.com]. As a result, the daily fishing limit will be increased to a combined total of 12 largemouth bass or smallmouth bass, one tiger muskie over 40 inches, and no limit for all other species. The change will be in effect from July 2 to Dec. 31. Red Creek Reservoir, Duchesne County: This waterbody is currently being drained in preparation for a dam construction project happening later this year. As a result, the daily fish limits will be increased to eight trout (any species). The reservoir will also be open to spearfishing for all sportfish. The changes will be in effect from July 2 until Dec. 31.

This waterbody is currently being drained in preparation for a dam construction project happening later this year. As a result, the daily fish limits will be increased to eight trout (any species). The reservoir will also be open to spearfishing for all sportfish. The changes will be in effect from July 2 until Dec. 31. Vernon Reservoir, Tooele County: Due to ongoing drought-related water losses and fire-related impacts to the watershed near Vernon Reservoir, the daily fish limit will be increased to eight trout (any species). The reservoir will also be open to spearfishing for all sportfish. The changes will be in effect from July 2 until Oct. 1.

All other rules established in the 2026 Utah Fishing Guidebook will remain in effect.