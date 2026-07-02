New images show Babylon Fire's impact from space as it continues to burn

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — The Babylon Fire in San Juan County is continuing to burn as new images, taken by a satellite, are giving a look at how much has burned.

As of Thursday morning, the fire has burned 70,735 acres of land with no containment.

The new images, provided to the Associated Press by Vantor shows the smoke that is visible from space and the large burn scars that have been left in its path.

Firefighters on Wednesday night explained that they are facing tough terrain and weather conditions while fighting the Babylon Fire. To the northside of the fire, ground crews are working to protect structures within Canyonlands National Park.

Satellite image ©2026 Vantor vi This satellite image provided by Vantor shows the Babylon fire burning south of Canyonlands National Park in Utah, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor via AP)

Officials have confirmed that at least 4 structures were destroyed by the fire, which has been burning since June 26. The cause is still undetermined.

Due to the fire, the Needles district of Canyonlands National Park remains closed until further notice, and "all existing day-use backcountry permits, overnight backcountry permits, and campground reservations for The Needles have been canceled through July 31, 2026," the National Park Service said.

In addition, all Forest Service lands, roads and trails within the Monticello Ranger District of the Manti-La Sal National Forest are also closed.

Great Basin Team 2 will provide the latest information on the fire to the public in a community meeting scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Utah State University Blanding Arts & Events Center.