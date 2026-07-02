Former Hill Air Force Base airman sentenced for abuse of Logan woman

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A 21-year-old former airman for Hill Air Force Base has been sentenced to 120 days in jail following his pleading guilty to forcible sexual abuse of a Logan woman in 2025.

Kevin Joo was sentenced on Wednesday to 120 days in jail with 16 days credit for time served. He also was given a suspended prison sentence of 5 years to life in prison and will have to pay restitution to the victim.

According to court documents, Joo met the victim through an online dating app and the two agreed to meet following some time communicating on the platform.

Investigators claim that Joo came to the victim's home and consumed alcohol before the two went to another person's home for a party. At the party, the victim stated that Joo was "very touchy" and that it made her uncomfortable.

When the victim and Joo returned to her home, the victim attempted to go to bed but Joo kept making advances. The victim explicitly told Joo that she didn't want to have sex, but he continued his attempts until the victim pushed him away and locked herself in the bathroom.

Following this, Joo left the victim's home after several minutes and sent messages to the victim the next day apologizing for the behavior and asking for forgiveness.

When detectives spoke to Joo, he acknowledged that the victim didn't consent to sex and stated he was "caught up in the moment."

Joo was originally arrested in October 2025 for a rape charge, which was reduced to forcible sexual abuse when he pleaded guilty in February.