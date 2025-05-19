1 person dead after 3-vehicle crash on rainy Utah highway

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a crash with three vehicles involved on U.S. Highway 6 Sunday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2 p.m. at milepost 259, about 15 miles southeast of Price.

UHP said a Tesla was traveling west when the driver lost control due to a heavy thunderstorm and slick roads. The Tesla spun into the eastbound lanes, where it first collided with a camping trailer being towed by a pickup truck.

Utah Highway Patrol

It was then hit on the driver's side by an eastbound GMC Yukon SUV.

The driver of the Tesla died, according to UHP, while the driver of the Yukon had minor injuries and the driver of the pickup truck and trailer was not injured.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.