CASTLE DALE, Utah — The Emery County town of Castle Dale is celebrating a new space that all children and their families can enjoy.

The town's mayor shared news of the new inclusive park, which welcomes kids of all abilities.

It includes a swing set and play tower that are wheelchair accessible, and it also has sensory areas.

Mayor Danny Van Wagoner described how the vision came to life with kindness from neighbors.

"The whole community caught vision. We did go out and get a couple grants, but from this small community, we raised $300,000," Van Wagoner said. "We live in an area where there's another city north of us 10 miles, another city south of us 10 miles, and then one about 3 miles. Every one of the mayors got involved in this, and a lot of their citizens actually donated to this too, and businesses," Van Wagoner said.

The official ribbon cutting was Friday, November 13.

The mayor added he was touched by the actions of a 10-year-old boy who was upset his friend, who is in a wheelchair, could no longer participate in rodeo events. That boy stepped up to make a difference.

—10-year-old inspired by friend helps launch new park in Castle Dale—

Castle Dale celebrates new inclusive park built with community donations

"He goes, I wanna help. And he put on what they call a roping. And in one day, by the time it all got rallied around, everybody had donated their winnings back. He presented the city with a check for $6000. This little boy, because he wanted to help his friend have a park that he could play in," Van Wagoner said.

It took about 19 months for everything to take shape, and it's up and running now for all to enjoy.

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