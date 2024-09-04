Driver dies in crash after fleeing from police on US-6 in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — A driver is dead after fleeing from police at a traffic stop before crashing their car on an eastern Utah highway.

Wednesday afternoon about 15 miles east of Price, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled the driver over on U.S. Highway 6. According to UHP, the trooper was starting to investigate possible impaired driving when the vehicle fled.

The driver went east on US-6, and at one point, UHP tried to spike the tires. The attempt was not successful.

Then, several miles later, the driver crashed and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the highway was closed in both directions for a brief period of time due to the crash.