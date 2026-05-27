Flash flooding washes out roads, trails in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Crews are working to repair washed-out roads in Uintah County following recent flash flooding in the eastern portion of the state.

The Utah Bureau of Land Management reported Wednesday that damage occurred in the McCoy Flats area of the county.

"The road near the McCoy Flats Trailhead is expected to be passable by noon today, but visitors should still use caution in the area," the agency posted to social media.

Along with the roads being washed out, nearby trails may also be damaged, although BLM teams have yet to determine their status.

BLM shared a reminder that desert storms can quickly change road and trail conditions, and that a "route that was passable one day may be damaged, unstable or unsafe after heavy rain upstream."

Anyone planning on visiting McCoy Flats should:

