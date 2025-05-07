77-year-old tourist dies following fall in Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah — A 77-year-old German tourist is dead following a fall on the Windows Loop trail in Arches National Park. Officials have released the man's name, Rudolf Peters.

According to the National Park Service, rangers were called to reports of a man falling on the trail on Tuesday. Bystanders immediately started CPR before rangers arrived on the scene.

Personnel from the Grand County Sheriff's Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical also responded to the area. However, the resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The National Park Service says that Peters was from Haltern am See in Germany.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service are investigating the incident. How the man fell isn't currently clear.

Officials remind visitors that uneven surfaces, changeable weather, and preexisting health conditions are all important factors when choosing a safe and enjoyable hike.