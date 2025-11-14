Large boulders cause traffic hazard on I-70 in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Emery County Sheriff's Office says that drivers should be thankful that they weren't on I-70 following some large boulders creating a traffic hazard early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says the boulders fell on the roadway of eastbound I-70 through Spotted Wolf. A photo shared by the sheriff's office shows Trooper Dakota Adams standing next to the rock that is towering over him.

Officials say Utah Department of Transportation crews came out to clear the road and thanked them for their speed.