Man accused of trying to run kids over arrested for attempted murder

PRICE, Utah — A Price man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after he allegedly tried to run over several children with his truck.

David Earl Holden was arrested Thursday after surveillance video from Dino Mine Adventure Park appeared to show the 57-year-old attempting to run over the children while in his vehicle in the parking lot.

A witness told police that Holden had driven over curbs and onto the grass as he tried to hit the children, who had to "flee and jump out of the way," according to the arrest report. Another witness said Holden had shown a knife to the children before trying to run them over.

Police originally became involved after they received a call from a man who said Holden had threatened him with a knife at a local McDonald's. An officer noticed Holden walking away from the store with blood coming from his cheek.

At the same time, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from the witness who claimed to have seen Holden trying to run over other children.

After first making attempts to run over the children, the witness said Holden got out of his truck and threw rocks at the kids, with one throwing a rock back and hitting Holden on his cheek, causing it to bleed.

The witness told police that when he tried to leave the area in his own vehicle, Holden followed him closely on Cedar Hills Drive and into a neighborhood.

After viewing the surveillance video, the officer wrote that Holden's "driving patterns were consistent with what was described and appeared to demonstrate a depraved indifference to human life, clearly engaging in behavior that created a grave risk of death to several children had they been run over."

When he was placed under arrest, Holden said that if he was released he would try to find a firearm and "would become the next mass shooter," before threatening to kill the police officer.

Holden faces three counts of attempted murder, as well as threat of violence, reckless driving and threat or use of a dangerous weapon.