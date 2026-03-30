Minor with airsoft gun near campus causes scare at Duchesne County school

ROOSEVELT, Utah — A school in Duchesne County was put on alert Monday afternoon when an individual brandished what turned out to be an airsoft gun just outside of campus.

Roosevelt City Police said they received a report of a juvenile male suspect "displaying what was believed to be a firearm" around 12:15 p.m. The incident took place off campus near Union High School.

Officers responded and took the suspect into custody. They then learned that the item was actually an airsoft gun.

"While not a firearm, airsoft guns can closely resemble real weapons and can cause alarm and concern to the public. Incidents of this nature are taken seriously and are investigated accordingly," Roosevelt PD said in a Facebook post.

The police department added that the incident was not on school property, and there was never any sign that the school's safety was threatened. It was not stated whether any lockdowns or security protocols were initiated.

The suspect's name will not be released as he is a minor. It was not stated what, if any, charges he is expected to face.