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Moab woman dies following fall from tree in Swanny Park

Moab Police
Moab City Police Department
Moab Police
Posted

MOAB, Utah — A woman who is estimated to be in her mid-30s is dead after police say she fell from a tree in Swanny Park on Monday.

According to investigators, at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, a woman was walking through the southwest part of the park when she observed a medium-sized branch on the ground, with a person underneath partially covered.

The woman ran to the Aquatic Center for help, and the Moab Fire Department, Moab Police Department, and sheriff's deputies responded. Unfortunately, the woman had passed away hours earlier.

Investigators say they believe the victim arrived at the park some time between 1:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. and climbed to the top of the tree. At the top, around 40 feet above the ground, a branch snapped, and the victim fell headfirst onto the ground.

Detectives are investigating the exact cause of death, though at this time they believe it to be a tragic accident.

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