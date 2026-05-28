Rain during severe drought creates new dangers for Utah residents

ROOSEVELT, Utah — With the state under severe drought restrictions, residents were a bit shocked after storms passed through parts of Uintah and Duchesne County in eastern Utah earlier this week.

Flash floods filled the streets in locations such as Vernal, and washed out a nearby road.

“We were getting ready for tee ball games. The ball fields are just a quarter-mile away from my house. It started with a sprinkle, which is super common for spring weather around here," said Roosevelt resident Mandi Rohrer.

But instead of playing tee ball, Rohrer and her family ended up staying in.

“Then all of a sudden, it was like this massive loud noise," she explained. "As it came down the gutter, it came up all the way in my driveway, probably 30 feet, and back down into the gutter.

"I said I have never seen it come that high before."

Those living in Roosevelt and Vernal said Tuesday’s storm brought thunder, hail, and flooding.

“It was flash flooding almost instantly. I’ve never seen anything like that," said Vernal resident Casey Beacham. "We drive a really big, tall truck. Even trying to drive through that, it was shooting over our windshield. We couldn’t see. It just came down so quick.”

Flash flooding washes out roads, trails in Uintah County:

Flash Flooding in McCoy Flats area of Uintah County

The Utah Division of Emergency Management said just 12 inches of water can sweep a small car off the road, and drought conditions, such as the ones Utah is currently under, can make flash flooding even more dangerous.

“Utah’s environment really helps contribute to the severity of flash flooding because when we’re in a drought, and the soil is this dry, it has trouble absorbing the water," explained department spokesperson Genevieve Keys.

It all means that anyone out on the trails, on the road, or in the backyard should be weather aware.

“Check [the weather] before you leave your home on long car drives or hiking or slot canyons," warned Keys.

People in the Basin area may have been cleaning out their driveways and yards after the rain they received, but they hope it’s not the last rainfall they see this summer.

“We spent 'til 10 p.m. that night helping a neighbor pump out their yard and basement," said Rohrer, "but they said, I guess we got what we prayed for.”