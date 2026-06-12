Juvenile driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Price convenience store

PRICE, Utah — A juvenile driver in Price was arrested on DUI charges after crashing into a gas station convenience store in an early morning incident over the weekend.

Surveillance video shared by the Price City Police Department showed the white Hyundai sedan driving through the front window of the Market Express Chevron at 2:06 a.m. Sunday, barely missing a group of people seen walking nearby.

Following the crash, the vehicle actually left the scene before the juvenile driver was located shortly after and arrested on DUI. The police department said damage to the store was "substantial."

Price Police Department Photos shows Price convenience store damaged after car drove through front window on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Price Police said the accident was the first of two DUI incidents in the city this week.

Early Thursday morning, an officer found a crashed Ford Mustang at the Greenwell Inn with a light pole lying on the side of the road. The driver led police on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody on DUI charges.

Price Police Department Photo shows Ford Mustang involved in DUI arrest on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

"Drinking alcohol slows reaction time, weakens judgment, and reduces coordination, making crashes much more likely. More importantly, it puts passengers, other drivers, and pedestrians at risK," the department wrote. "Drunk driving crashes kill thousands of people each year and both of these instances could have easily led to someone getting seriously hurt or killed."