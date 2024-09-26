Watch Now
Multiple people killed in crash involving truck near Price

PRICE, Utah — A crash on US-6 near Price killed multiple people Thursday afternoon, the Utah Department of Public Safety reported.

Few details about the incident have been made available and it's not known exactly how many people have died.

Photos of the crash showed what appeared to be two large trucks on their sides.

The department said the crash occurred near milepost 235 and that there are heavy delays with only one lane open in both directions.

