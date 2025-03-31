Utah police looking for missing man visiting from Finland

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who came to visit Utah from Finland, but hasn't been heard from in two weeks.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted by the family of 29-year-old Onni Llmari Raassina on March 17. He was picked up from the Salt Lake City International Airport on March 5. They believe he was dropped off in Duchesne County, near the Moon Lake area — about 150 miles east of SLC.

It's not known who picked him up and dropped him off.

Raassina is 5'8'', white, has blue eyes and has short strawberry blonde hair.

Duchesne County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 435-738-1126 or via email: jcrowley@duchesne.utah.gov.