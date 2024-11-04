Vernal student extricated after being trapped under vehicle outside school

VERNAL, Utah — A female student had to be extricated from underneath a vehicle after an incident in a Vernal school parking lot Monday.

Vernal police reported that the 16-year-old, along with another teen, was riding on the hood of the vehicle when both students slipped off, leaving the girl trapped underneath.

Bystanders and police officers were able to lift the vehicle off the girl so that she could be extricated and transported to a nearby emergency room. The unidentified girl was stabilized before being brought to a Salt Lake City-area hospital where she is now in intensive care.

"The student is in our thoughts as we remain in touch with the family throughout the day," wrote Bill Zenner, the Executive Director at The Terra Academy, in an email to parents.

The school brought counselors to the campus to offer support to students and faculty.

Police said the case is currently under investigation and charges are possible.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, wishing her a prompt recovery," the Vernal Police Department wrote.

The Terra Academy is a charter school serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade.