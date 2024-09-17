Watch Now
Wildfire burning 2,000 acres near Utah-Colorado border

Videos via Lower Valley Fire District (Colorado) and Bureau of Land Management
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire broke out Monday just west of the Utah-Colorado border and quickly spread due to wind.

Officials with Utah Wildfire Information said the "Prairie Fire" was sparked by lightning in an area north of I-70 in Grand County. Firefighters from both states responded to work on containing the blaze.

Early in the evening, officials estimated it at 100 acres. But they said the wind is pushing it north into sagebrush and grassy areas. By about 9:30 p.m., it was estimated at 2,000 acres.

