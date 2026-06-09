Woman dies following 40-foot fall from tree in Moab park

MOAB, Utah — The partially covered body of a woman was discovered under a branch earlier this week inside a Moab park

The woman, who has yet to be identified but is believed to have been in her mid-30s, is believed to have died after falling from the tree in Swanny Park.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. Monday, a woman walking through the southwest part of the park observed a medium-sized branch on the ground, with the unidentified woman's underneath.

The Moab Fire Department, Moab Police Department, and Grand County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene, where it was determined the woman had died hours earlier.

According to investigators, the victim arrived at the park sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. and climbed to the top of the tree. At the top, around 40 feet above the ground, a branch snapped, and the victim fell headfirst onto the ground.

Detectives are investigating the exact cause of death, though at this time they believe it to be an accident.

The woman's death came two days after a 13-year-old girl was critically injured after being hit by a falling tree at Pineview Reservoir in Huntsville. The girl was in the Quist Beach area on Saturday when the tree fell, causing a "traumatic injury."