Woman shot, killed in Duchesne County after allegedly pointing gun at deputy

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A woman was shot and killed by police over the weekend after she allegedly pointed a gun at a sheriff's deputy during a domestic violence call.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said the incident began Saturday around 9:30 p.m. They said deputies were responding to a report of domestic violence in the western region of the county.

The suspect, an adult woman, opened the door and was wielding a handgun, officials said. She was ordered to drop the gun but instead pointed it at one of the deputies, who then shot her in the chest.

The sheriff's office said the deputies and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation now. The woman's name has not yet been released as law enforcement works to notify her family.