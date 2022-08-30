Easton Oliverson asks people to 'keep praying for me'

DANVILLE, Penn. — Some of the best news regarding injured little league baseball player Easton Oliverson came from the 12-year-old himself on Tuesday.

For the first time since suffering a severe head injury while falling off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series, Easton spoke to everyone who has supported him on a video posted to Facebook.

"Hi, everyone! This is Easton. Thank you for all of your prayers. Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better. I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that Heavenly Father is blessing me."

After two weeks in the hospital, Easton is headed home to Utah on Tuesday afternoon. He will be brought to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City to continue his recovery.

While originally being given only a slight chance to live, Oliverson has made a remarkable recovery, surprising even the doctors who had been treating him at a Pennsylvania hospital. On Friday, Easton underwent surgery to replace his skull cap which was damaged in the fall.

It's not known how long Easton will stay in Salt Lake City before being allowed to head home to the St. George area.

Oliverson's teammates with the Snow Canyon team returned home last week after playing two games at the Little League World Series, the first-ever Utah team to play in the event.