Endangered advisory issued for 4 missing children

SALT LAKE CITY — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in Utah for four children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother and possibly flown overseas.

The Utah Department of Public Safety issued the advisory for:



Landon Seymour (11) 4'8", 105 lbs., gray eyes and light brown hair

(11) 4'8", 105 lbs., gray eyes and light brown hair Levi Parker Seymour (8) 3'10", 50 lbs., blue eyes and light brown hair

(8) 3'10", 50 lbs., blue eyes and light brown hair Hazel Raye Seymour (7) 3'4", 40 lbs., hazel eyes and light brown hair

(7) 3'4", 40 lbs., hazel eyes and light brown hair Jacob Kurt Brady (3) 3', 35 lbs, brown eyes and light brown hair

According to DPS, the children's mother, Elleshia Anne Seymour, kidnapped the children. Her vehicle was later found at the airport, with officials confirming that the mother had taken the kids to an international destination, which was not listed.