Ephraim Asiata shares thanks for support following shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The 15-year-old who survived a West Valley City shooting earlier this month used social media to thank those who have supported him during his recovery.

In a tweet posted Thursday morning, Ephraim Asiata thanked everyone for their prayers, and honored his friends, Tivani Lopati and Paul Tahi, who were killed outside Hunter High School on Jan. 13.

"Thank you heavenly father! Thank for you for the prayers! I love you brothers #Tivani & #Paula RIL. Road to recovery bout to get it... lesss ride," Asiata wrote.

Asiata was close friends with both Lopati and Tahi.

THANK YOU HEAVENLY FATHER! THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS!

I LOVE YOU BROTHERS #TIVANI & #PAULA RIL😔 ROAD TO RECOVERY BOUT TO GET IT…. LESSS RIDE 😤 — Ephraim Asiata (@AsiataEphraim44) January 27, 2022

On Sunday, Asiata's uncle called his nephew a "miracle," saying doctors had given the boy a 1% chance of survival after his liver was damaged during the shooting.

Muka Atiga said Asiata was aware of the vigils and benefits taking place to help he and his family, along with the memorial set up near the school for people to share their grief and emotions.

Charges against the teen suspect in the shooting were filed Wednesday, with the juvenile facing two felony murder charges.